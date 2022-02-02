OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling reach semis | NHL players return for 2026 Olympics? | Top photos
2 Baltimore kids accused of driving stolen cars 100 mph, striking Calvert Co. deputy

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 15, 2022, 10:46 AM

Two Baltimore juveniles were arrested on Valentine’s Day after allegedly driving two stolen cars over 100 mph and eventually striking a Calvert County sheriff’s deputy in the Maryland county.

The county sheriff’s office said it was on the lookout around 7 a.m. for two vehicles headed south on Maryland Route 4 through Dunkirk at more than 100 mph. The vehicles were allegedly passing on the shoulder, weaving in and out of traffic and blowing through red lights.

One of the drivers tried to dodge a traffic stop near Broomes Island Road. The sheriff’s office said the driver crossed over the median, struck a light pole, then struck a marked patrol vehicle with a deputy and a K-9 partner.

The driver — described only as a juvenile — was immediately arrested.

The second driver allegedly drove up an embankment before Broomes Island Road, through a field, and into the wooded area near Yoes Corner Lane in St. Leonard. The driver eventually bailed out of the vehicle and headed into the woods. Authorities said the driver — described only as a juvenile — were arrested in the 3000 block of Blackberry Lane in Prince Frederick.

Both drivers face theft and numerous traffic charges, along with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

“This is the second incident this year where unlicensed, juvenile drivers have attempted to drive stolen vehicles recklessly through our county,” Sheriff Mike Evans said. “We will always consider our citizens’ safety when pursuing these individuals and fortunately our deputies are trained to end these pursuits and apprehend the suspects quickly.”

The deputy was treated and released. K-9 Stryker was not injured.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

