Police: Masked men rob gas station, assault clerk in Calvert Co.

OWINGS, Md. (AP) — Police are investigating after two masked and armed men robbed a convenience store Sunday morning and assaulted the cashier.

The Maryland State Police said in a news release that the armed robbery happened around 6 a.m. at a convenience store in Owings.

The police say two masked men walked in and placed items on the counter for purchase including chewing gum before one man took out a firearm, pointed it at the cashier and stepped behind the counter.

The news release says one of the men struck the cashier on the head and both removed cash from the register. Police say the cashier refused medical treatment at the scene.

