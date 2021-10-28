Calvert County bus drivers stage another sickout

Most bus drivers in Calvert County, Maryland, staged a sickout Thursday, following a similar sickout Monday.

Most bus drivers in Calvert County, Maryland, staged a sickout Thursday, following a similar action Monday.

Around 100 bus drivers, out of a total of 134, participated in the sickout, according to Calvert County Supervisor of Transportation and Athletics Kevin Hook.

The drivers are demanding a pay raise, better health benefits and more consistent hours, Hook told WTOP.

This week’s actions follow a protest on Oct. 11 when around 20 bus drivers called out sick, Hook said.

On Thursday, the county opened up virtual learning for all students who are unable to get to school. Students who are late to school will not be penalized.

Hook said he doesn’t know when the bus drivers will return to work.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.