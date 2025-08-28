Which generation has the most wealth?

Federal Reserve data from the first quarter of 2025 breaks down which generations are currently the most and least wealthy.

Owning more than you owe is the initial step toward achieving financial security. As your net worth escalates, so does your wealth.

On an individual level, you have considerable control over your money, from how much you earn and borrow to the amount you save and invest. However, outside factors such as inflation, interest rates and unemployment can affect your ability to reach your wealth-building goals.

Despite challenges, many Americans feel they are in a secure financial position. A 2024 Schwab Modern Wealth survey found that more than a third of respondents believe they are already wealthy or are on track to become wealthy. Another 26% say that if they make certain changes, they can hit that mark.

Federal Reserve data from the first quarter of 2025 breaks down which generations are currently the most and least wealthy. These differentials exist for a reason, though, and a lower net worth isn’t necessarily negative.

How Personal Wealth Is Determined

Before diving into broader generational wealth, you should understand where those figures come from. Wealth is determined by a person’s net worth, which is then aggregated for statistical data.

To calculate your net worth, add up the market value of all your assets. These often include cash and the current value of your investment accounts, equity in real estate, vehicles, personal property and cash value life insurance policies. Then, tally all of your debts, like what you owe on credit cards and loans, and subtract that number from your assets.

When the total of your assets eclipses that of your liabilities, your net worth is positive. As that figure rises, wealth grows.

Your personal net worth will likely fluctuate over the years, for reasons that are both in and out of your control. For example, you may have to pay for a large expense that temporarily depletes your emergency fund. If you take out a loan to start a business, that debt can negatively impact your net worth in the short term but can create much greater capital in the long term.

Wealthiest Generation: Baby Boomers

Baby boomers — people born between 1946 and 1964 — win the top spot for the wealthiest generation in the U.S. In aggregate, their total net worth is $82.40 trillion, according to the Fed data.

If you’re in this age group, you may have purchased a home and paid off your mortgage, received an inheritance from relatives and saved money early and consistently.

“A basic reason for this generation’s wealth is that they’ve benefited from the time value of money and reinvesting the interest,” says Jay Pelham, certified financial planner and president of Kaufman Rossin Wealth in South Florida.

“If people earned and saved and invested the same percentage of their income for 20 years or more, they’ve accumulated more than someone who has done this for five or 10 years,” he says.

Another potential reason for this generation’s wealth is selling a successful business. “We see this with baby boomers quite a bit,” Pelham says.

Second Wealthiest Generation: Gen X

The Fed found that people born between 1965 and 1980 hold a total of $41.69 trillion.

So why is their wealth only about half of the generation just before them? The number of years they have had to earn, invest and enjoy the time value of money is a factor, but there are other considerations at play.

“They may live in high-cost urban areas, but this is a generation that has chosen to get married later in life,” Pelham says.

“Because of this, they don’t have the benefit of a two-income shared living arrangement, or aren’t on one person’s health coverage. They are also becoming homeowners much later in life, which is the way a lot of us have built wealth in the past,” he adds.

Third Wealthiest Generation: Silent

People born between 1928 and 1945, nicknamed the silent generation, have a collective net worth of $19.65 trillion.

If you are like many in this age group, you have been retired from your job for a couple of decades or more.

“These are people who may have been living off of their wealth for many years now,” Pelham says, explaining that the biggest risk to their accumulated wealth is longevity. Some people predicted they only needed to have enough funds to live until age 85 or 90, but then outlive those assets.

Another risk factor is the rising cost of goods and services. “Inflationary cycles impact this generation the most,” Pelham says. “If they’re living off a fixed income, inflation has eroded the value of their assets.”

Fourth Wealthiest Generation: Millennials

Millennials, who were born between 1981 and 1996, have a much lower total net worth. Their share of the country’s wealth is just $16.53 trillion.

A primary reason for people in this generation being the least wealthy among the four recorded age groups is that the youngest have not been in the workforce for long, whether they started soon after high school or delayed the process by going to college.

“It’s where most people are at their lowest level of income,” Pelham says, explaining that basic living expenses comprise a much higher percentage of their paychecks. After covering the costs of housing, transportation, food and insurance, there’s often not much left over to save and invest.

Eric Croak, CFP and president at Croak Capital, a wealth management firm located in Toledo, Ohio, says millennials face other barriers to wealth accumulation, too.

“Since 1985, tuition rates have skyrocketed, tripling the average student debt in 30 years,” Croak says.

“The housing market isn’t any kinder,” he says. “Down payments relative to family income have doubled since 1980, pushing the age of first-time homebuyers up by four years. On the work side, fewer companies, especially in the private sector, offer pension plans, and those that do are less generous.”

How Will Generation Z Fare Financially?

The Federal Reserve has yet to calculate the wealth of Generation Z, which is composed of people born between 1997 and 2012, but homeownership may be the most significant challenge.

“All the stats I see show we’ll have a shortage of housing that will drive up costs,” Pelham says. “This is a generation that will pay a higher portion of their income for it. It’s a simple supply-and-demand equation.”

Other hurdles may include less confidence in Social Security income at their retirement and escalating medical costs, especially for long-term care.

On the bright side, the Schwab survey found that a significant portion of all Americans believe they have various ways to build wealth, but Gen Z is the most confident — and the most prepared. Fifty-seven percent report being financially comfortable or on track, and out of all the generations, they are the most likely to determine their financial goals and document them in a formal plan.

Current and Future Generations Can Thrive with Planning

Pelham stresses the importance of starting to invest as early as possible with as much as you can afford to set aside.

“Most of us in the financial services industry would say that if we could go in a time machine, we’d save money earlier in our lives,” he says. “That’s because the time value of money makes the biggest impact on how much wealth you will accumulate.”

Historically, the average stock market return is impressive. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains more than 3,700 stocks, has an average annualized return of 9.33% for the past 30 years. Therefore, if you begin at age 25 with an investment of $5,000 and add $1,000 to the account every month, you might have between $1.8 million $2 million at age 55, depending on how often your returns compound.

While Croak acknowledges that the generational wealth gap mirrors broader economic trends like falling incomes, less secure jobs and wage stagnation, younger generations have sound reason for optimism. Years of compound interest will be on their side to help.

“Particularly Gen Z and millennials will need to start saving and spending money early, be smart with their money and not spend more than they can afford,” says Croak.

“And the next generation could go even further. For example, if millennials wisely spend the money they receive from baby boomers along with their own investments, this could set the stage for a continued growth trend,” he adds.

