Why DC is a leader for hybrid work (and why that genie is not going back in the bottle)

A new report found 25% of jobs listed in the first quarter of 2025 in the D.C. metropolitan area offered hybrid work, ranking among the top areas for hybrid professionals.

The yearslong tug-of-war between employers who want staff in the office and employees who prefer working remotely may continue for some time. But it is clear that, for some professions in particular, both sides have reached an agreement: A hybrid schedule works.

A new report from staffing firm Robert Half, which included surveys of executives across industries and data on job postings across hundreds of job titles, found 25% of jobs listed in the first quarter of 2025 in the D.C. metropolitan area offered hybrid work, ranking among the top areas for hybrid professionals.

Robert Half said there are a couple of standout reasons for D.C.’s high hybrid ranking.

“D.C. is just a major hub for industries that have embraced hybrid work, including legal, finance and consulting. Professionals in those areas have specialized skills and the work can be done outside of the office,” said Trey Barnette, regional vice president for Robert Half in D.C.

“The city also just attracts experienced talent who prioritize flexibility and they are pushing employers to meet those expectations,” he said.

Nationwide, hybrid job postings have surged from 9% in early 2023 to 23% in the first quarter of this year. Robert Half said senior-level professionals are the most likely to be offered remote or hybrid work.

Hybrid expectations can’t be ignored by employers, with 48% of job seekers prioritizing a hybrid role, and 76% of professionals saying flexibility impacts their decision to stay with a company.

Many younger professionals who entered the workforce within the last few years probably don’t realize it, but the COVID-19 pandemic has likely forever changed the way we work.

“That was a watershed moment. It did change how we look at hiring. But it also has become a ripple effect of how people who are job seekers are looking at what their expectations are. It is no longer this is just a five-day-a-week job Monday through Friday,” Barnette said.

He said it may be another generation before something changes the workplace landscape as much as the pandemic has, and the likelihood of returning to pre-pandemic norms is unlikely or not likely at all.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.