Private equity firm launches $10M investment accelerator for family-owned DC-area companies

Maryland-based private equity firm Mauloa has announced the launch of the Mauloa SMB Accelerator, a new program aimed at supporting mature, family-owned businesses.

Maryland-based private equity firm Mauloa has announced the launch of the Mauloa SMB Accelerator, a new program aimed at supporting mature, family-owned businesses within 100 miles of D.C.

The accelerator, which begins Sept. 8, will culminate in a $10 million to $20 million investment offer to one winning company.

Unlike typical accelerators focused on startups, Mauloa’s program targets more established, family-owned companies generating at least $20 million in annual revenue and $3 million in cash flow. Participation in the 90-day accelerator program is free, and only three companies will be selected.

Andrew Sachs, Mauloa’s founding partner, said the accelerator addresses a critical need in the current business environment.

“They are sizable companies but … they are on the smaller end (of the market). We believe they are truly the backbone of our country,” Sachs said.

The 90-day program emphasizes “balance sheet optimization” and “targeted marketing,” especially via social media — which are areas Mauloa sees as essential to long-term growth.

“Obviously, every company is different, and we become trusted partners, so we’re there to help where needed,” Sachs said.

Mauloa takes a nontraditional approach to private equity by investing without taking control or using debt.

“We don’t take control, we don’t like debt, and we have no timelines,” Sachs said.

This makes Mauloa different, according to Sachs, than most private equity firms.

“We actually call ourselves ‘the anti-private equity fund,'” Sachs said. “The only thing that we are focused on is the health and success of the company. We are completely aligned with the owners, which, to me, is the way businesses should work, where there are lots of stakeholders, and all those stakeholders need to be successful along with everyone.”

O’Connor Plumbing in Frederick, Maryland, is among the companies in Mauloa’s investment portfolio. Its co-owner, Kevin O’Connor, praised the firm’s collaborative approach.

“We have several private equity companies calling on us that have wanted to acquire our company,” he said. “Somebody in my network told me about Mauloa being a trusted partner and not looking to take 100% ownership of our company. They actually take a minority share, and they’re a partner to help lead us, where they allow my brother, my father and I to maintain control.”

O’Connor said that partnership has paid off: “We grew by a little over 20% last year with their help.”

Mauloa Managing Partner Kai Sato, an accelerator veteran and former chief marketing officer, said the program fills a void.

“Since we’re non-control investors who work collaboratively with existing business owners for the long-term, our approach allows us to serve this void in the middle market,” Sato said in a press release.

“You’re looking at family-owned businesses that typically are second or third — can be — first generation, but are farther along the road and have a higher amount of revenue, higher amount of cash flow,” Sachs said. “We’re there to offer our assistance, support, network and to help them succeed.”

Applications for the Mauloa SMB Accelerator are now open and will close Aug. 8. The program concludes Dec. 9.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.