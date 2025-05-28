Horses and Horsepower car show returns to Upperville

The Upperville Colt & Horse Show is the oldest horse show in the U.S., and in recent years, it has attracted car buffs.

The Horses & Horsepower Invitational Car Show returns to Fauquier County for its eleventh year in the Upperville Horse Show on June 8.

The horse show itself, which dates back to 1853, runs June 2 through June 8 with more than 1,200 horses and riders. It includes top professional riders as well as amateurs. The event has been held at Grafton Farm since its beginning 172 years ago.

The car show will include classic, rare and vintage cars from owners around the region.

“We are grateful to all involved in this iconic car show,” said Emily Day, executive director of the Upperville Horse Show. “This exhibit has become an integral part of our annual horse show, drawing large crowds just to see these unique cars.”

The weeklong horse show also has more than 85 food and retail vendors.

