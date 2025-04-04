McLean company tops Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For list for second year in a row

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide is at the top of Fortune Magazine’s annual list of 100 Best Companies to Work For, for the second year in a row.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide is at the top of Fortune Magazine’s annual list of 100 Best Companies to Work For, for the second year in a row. It’s the fourth time Hilton has topped the list, and the 10th time it has been included.

The list is based on anonymous survey responses from company employees. Companies apply annually to be considered for inclusion in the list. Five of the 100 companies on the list are companies with D.C.-area headquarters.

Hilton has about 1,800 D.C.-area employees, including about 1,000 at its corporate headquarters. The company has close to 500,000 employees worldwide.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International ranks No. 8 on this year’s list. D.C.-based Fannie Mae ranks No. 12. McLean-based Capital One Financial ranks No. 36.

Vienna, Virginia-based Navy Federal Credit Union ranks No. 74.

The Fortune employee surveys ask about training and benefits, communication and access to leadership, and whether they feel their work is meaningful. Fortune also factors in company retention and overall business success.

The full list of 100 companies on this year’s list is online.

