Planning a DIY project around the house? Curb your expectations

Do-it-yourself home improvement projects are a rite of passage in homeownership, and most homeowners tackle them occasionally. But expectations — especially in the age of social media — can be set too high for success, regardless of the size of the project.

Frontdoor, a membership site that provides members access to home improvement experts for advice, recently surveyed more than 1,000 homeowners about their DIY intentions and past experiences, and 74% of those surveyed plan to take on a DIY project this year. They look to spend an average of $1,700 on those projects.

Among those surveyed who had completed a DIY project, 32% said it didn’t turn out correctly, and 27% said it took too much time. Getting inspiration from social media can be both helpful and lead to regrets.

“Whether you are looking on Pinterest or Instagram or TikTok, you see people showing off pictures of their DIY projects,” said Allison Hadley with Frontdoor. “Sometimes that creates false expectations of how well a DIY project can go.”

Spouses or partners are the most common DIY teams. Seven-in-10 men and three-in-five women surveyed said they consider themselves handy, but some DIY projects ultimately lead to calling in a professional, anyway.

There are some DIY projects Hadley said are best left to professionals from the beginning.

“Messing with electric wiring without knowing how to operate breakers or things like that can be potentially dangerous,” she said. “With plumbing, there is high potential for flooding if things go awry. Also, anything having to do with the structure of your home.”

Frontdoor also asked recent DIY-ers for lessons they learned.

“Triple your expectations of how many times you will have to go to the hardware store,” Hadley said. “Set low expectations so it is easier to exceed them. And always expect it is much harder and will take much longer than social media will make you think.”

Frontdoor’s full DIY survey, and tips from experts, is online.

