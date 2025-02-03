Arlington app nudges residents to take small climate change actions, and rewards them

There's a new app for Arlington County, Virginia, residents interested in helping the county achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

The nonprofit EcoAction Arlington has launched a free app that encourages residents to take small climate action steps as Arlington County, Virginia, works toward its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

The app can show what kind of theoretical difference they are making, and offers some challenges for app users to earn prizes.

The GetGreen Arlington app includes interactive climate action challenges and tips on how to reduce carbon footprints.

It’s a tool that lets Arlington residents and businesses track their own impact on making the county more eco-friendly, by incorporating eco-friendly habits into daily routines.

“It nudges users to take small actions, like biking to work instead of driving, or participating in Meatless Mondays, or composting food waste, or planting a tree, or buying locally-grown food at a farmers market,” said Jennifer Fioretti, assistant county manager for climate policy.

It also turns those actions into a game. Each action taken earns a “leaf,” which equals 10 pounds of carbon saved.

“This is for eco-friendly actions such as reducing energy use, using public transportation or choosing sustainable products,” Fioretti said. “Other examples are exploring resources to plant trees on your property or learning about heat pump water heaters.”

EcoAction Arlington is actively seeking business partners for the app’s rewards program, which may include items such as gift certificates from restaurants, home improvement stores and landscaping companies — like a game.

“The GetGreen Arlington app does gamify climate action, and that is very much intentional. We wanted to create an engaging accessible tool that resonates with people of all ages,” Fioretti said.

The app also includes information on area events and county initiatives for residents and businesses taking climate change action.

The app was funded with a $10,000 Northern Virginia Smart Region Initiative Grant from Smart City Works. It was designed by Emerald Technology Group.

An informational video about the GetGreen app, posted online by Arlington County, is below.

