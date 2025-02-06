Law firm Freshfields moves DC headquarters to Midtown Center

Global law firm Freshfields has signed a lease for a new headquarters in the Fannie Mae-anchored Midtown Center building at 15th and L streets in Northwest D.C.

The New York-based firm did not say when it would make the move to the Carr Properties building, but the 117,000-square-foot lease is for three full floors in the West Tower of Midtown Center.

Its current headquarters is at 700 13th Street in Northwest D.C. Operations in the District have been based at the Metro Center location since 2014.

The lease helps Carr fill a gap at Midtown Center that was caused by Fannie Mae’s decision to cut the space it leases at the building to about 340,000 square feet. Fannie Mae originally said it would close its offices by 2029 before deciding to retain a more limited Midtown Center presence.

Freshfields joins law firm ArentFox Schiff in moving headquarters to Midtown Center. It has leased three full floors, totaling 120,000 square feet in the East Tower. It is also taking the space that will be vacated by Fannie Mae.

With those leases, Carr Properties said Midtown Center is now more than 80% leased.

ArentFox will make the move in 2028.

Midtown Center, at 1050 15th Street in Northwest D.C., was completed in 2017. The 14-story, 869,000-square-foot building is two towers connected by three pedestrian bridges above a retail plaza with a half dozen restaurants.

