The Muni, a nod to public golf courses, opens in Logan Circle (you can virtually play Torrey Pines)

A longtime D.C. developer and a local restaurant industry veteran have brought their shared love of public golf courses to 14th Street’s newest bar and club — and you can “play” some of the country’s best courses while you snack and drink.

The Muni, a nod to municipal golf courses, opens Friday at 1400 14th Street, N.W., on the second floor of the Mai Place apartment building. The six-story building, at the corner of 14th and Rhode Island Avenue, NW, was developed by Abdo Development.

Founder Jim Abdo is a partner in The Muni, along with Eric Hilton of H2 Collective, whose restaurants include El Rey, Cafe Colline, Brighton and Chez Billy Sud.

The Muni is above The Players Club, a 70s and 80s-themed video arcade and bar, another H2 Collective business. The Muni occupies space that was previously Abdo Development offices.

The vibe is a nod to the midcentury era of golf’s popularly, sort of like Mad Men meets Caddy Shack.

There are state-of-the-art simulators, laser-lit putting greens and dart boards. Simulators can pull up hundreds of golf courses, including St. Andrews and Tory Pines.

The bar is big, but the bar menu is pretty short, like a clubhouse bar menu, with pizzas, chicken tenders, and a fry bucket, mostly canned beers and a few themed cocktails.

“We came up with this concept to play off the success of our existing bar, Players Club. We have found that people really enjoy activities and gaming in conjunction with a great bar experience,” Abdo said. “The Muni is a concept that welcomes everyone, just like municipal golf courses do.”

The Muni will be open until 1:45 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 2:45 a.m. on Saturdays.

