MGM National Harbor had a slower November than last year

MGM National Harbor Casino, which leads Maryland's six casinos for monthly gaming revenue, had a slower November this year, with gambling revenue down 1.6% from a year ago.

Gamblers placed $65.5 million in bets at MGM National Harbor’s 2,300 slot machines and 211 table games, almost $1.1 million less than November 2023.

Gaming revenue was mostly lower at Maryland’s casinos with the exception of Live! Casino & Hotel and Hollywood Casino. Live!, the second-largest casino by gaming revenue, had $60.3 million in bets in November, an increase of $2.3 million, or 3.9%, over last November.

Gaming revenue at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino fell 1.7% from a year ago to $14.3 million.

At the state’s three smaller casinos, gaming revenue was up 5.4% at Hollywood, down 6.9% at Ocean Downs, and down 8.8% at Rocky Gap.

All counted, Maryland’s six casinos generated $158 million from slot machines and table games in November, little changed from a year ago. Casino gaming contributions to the state’s total $68.9 million, up 4.2%.

Overall, the Baltimore and D.C. market rank No. 3 for gaming revenue, behind only the Las Vegas Strip and Atlantic City. MGM National Harbor is the top performing commercial casino outside of Nevada.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year to date casino gaming revenue and contributions to state programs online.

