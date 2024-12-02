Kalorama calling the well-heeled new Trump administration?

D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood has seen a number of recent multi-million-dollar listings this fall.

D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood, historically one of Northwest’s most expensive markets, has seen a number of recent multimillion-dollar listings this fall, coincidentally or not, just as the new Trump administration is settling in.

So far this year, there have been eight property sales in Kalorama priced at $4 million or more, and three of those have been contracted since the election, according to Washington Fine Properties.

Among the new listings is a 7,200-square-foot federal-inspired brick home. The home will hit the market soon for $5.8 million after undergoing a top-to-bottom renovation and restoration. It’s located at 2003 23rd Street, directly across from the French ambassador’s residence.

The home, listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners with Washington Fine Properties, includes marble checkerboard floors, a brass grand staircase, 8-foot-tall French doors, outside terraces and gardens, and five bedroom suites. Its property line stretches more than 50 feet along 23rd Street. Dilan Homes is completing its restoration, and the home is currently listed as “coming soon.”

The late diplomat Esther Coopersmith’s historic Kalorama home is currently under contract for $14.5 million, and is scheduled to close later this month. The home at 2230 S Street was built in 1925 and originally had 28 rooms. Coopersmith, who died in April, was known for hosting presidents and diplomats at gatherings in the dining room, which seats up to 75 guests.

Fox News host Chris Wallace has listed his Kalorama home on Wyoming Street for $6.4 million. It is a four-bedroom Georgian Revival. Wallace and his wife Lorraine purchased the property in 1997 for a reported $1.1 million.

A seven-bedroom home at 2206 Kalorama Road, whose recent owners include former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, is currently listed for $4.5 million. It last sold in 2015 for $3.9 million.

Kalorama is a top choice for politicians and well-known wealthy buyers. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama still have a home there. Six U.S. presidents have lived in Kalorama.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner leased a Kalorama home during the first Trump administration.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns three homes in Kalorama, including the former Textile Museum mansion on S. Street.

Kalorama also has 28 embassies, and dozens of ambassador residences. Town and Country recently published a story titled “8 Things You Should Know About Kalorama.”

