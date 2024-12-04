Amtrak ridership hits a record high, trims losses

Amtrak trains have never been fuller, and infrastructure investments never higher — even as the rail carrier continues to lose money.

Amtrak carried a record 32.8 million passengers in fiscal 2024, almost half of that along the Northeast Corridor. Overall ridership was up 15% from fiscal 2023.

Northeast Corridor routes, including Acela and Northeast Regional trains, both of which serve the D.C. region, carried 14.1 million passengers up 16% Northeast regional ridership alone was up 18% from fiscal 2023.

Ticket revenue was also a record $2.5 billion, 9% higher than fiscal ’23.

Amtrak said it invested $4.5 billion into major infrastructure and fleet projects, including its largest boom and rail construction in history, as well as improvements at stations it serves, including D.C.’s Union Station.

“Amtrak’s record ridership reflects, not only the need for train travel in America, but also the impact of strategic investments that support our long-term vision,” said Tony Coscia, Amtrak board chair. “We are modernizing and expanding our network in ways that will improve service, enhance reliability and increase capacity.”

Amtrak posted an adjusted operating loss of $705 million in fiscal 2024, a 9% improvement over 2023.

Amtrak has set a goal of doubling ridership to 66 million passengers by 2040.

Amtrak ridership per route nationally is posted online.

