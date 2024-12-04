Aldi brings key addition to Fort Totten development

D.C.’s largest Aldi grocery store opens Thursday at Fort Totten’s Art Place development in Northeast.

The 24,000 square-foot grocery store is a key addition to Phase 2 development of Art Place, which is being developed by nonprofit the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation.

The address is 5300 South Dakota Ave. NE. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include gift cards, and other prizes.

Construction on the new Fort Totten Aldi store began almost three years ago. Phase 2 additions at Art Place also include a children’s museum and more apartments. The first phase added more than 500 apartments, many of which are occupied by former residents of demolished buildings.

A Onelife Fitness Sports Club opened at Art Place in 2022. Craft brewer Urban Garden Brewery opens soon.

The 2 million square-foot, mixed use development is expected to be largely built out and completed by 2025.

Aldi now has about 140 stores in Maryland, Virginia and the District. One of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S., Aldi is investing $30 million remodeling dozens of stores in the D.C. area.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected with the address of the Aldi location.

