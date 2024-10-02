CACI acquires Reston-based cybersecurity contractor Applied Insight

Government contractor CACI International has made its second acquisition in the past month, acquiring Reston, Virginia-based cloud, data and cybersecurity company Applied Insight.

Government contractor CACI International has made its second acquisition in the past month, acquiring Reston, Virginia-based cloud, data and cybersecurity company Applied Insight.

Financial terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. CACI, which is also based out of Reston, said it was an all-cash acquisition.

Last month, CACI agreed to acquire Fairfax government IT contractor Azure Summit Technology in an all-cash deal worth nearly $1.3 billion. Azure develops hardware and software for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Applied Insight is focused on cloud migration, secure networking and infrastructure modernization. The 20-year-old company has more than 100 certified cloud specialists on its staff and contracts with more than 20 government agencies.

Applied Insight has 650 employees. Its website lists more than 60 current job openings.

The Applied Insight acquisition has closed. CACI acquired it from investment firm The Acacia Group. Meanwhile, CACI’s acquisition of Azure Summit Technology still needs regulatory approval, but is expected to close in the second quarter of its fiscal year 2025.

CACI has more than 24,000 employees, and reported $7.7 billion in fiscal 2024 revenue, up more than 14% from fiscal 2023. It is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the D.C. area.

