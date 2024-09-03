New Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now headed to pharmacies

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax received emergency use authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 30 and said the vaccine is ready to ship.

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Novavax received emergency use authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 30 and said the vaccine is ready to ship.

Novavax received the green light from the Food and Drug Administration one week after FDA approval for updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, both mRNA vaccines. The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based vaccine.

Novavax promotes its protein-based COVID vaccine as a viable alternative for those who don’t want the mRNA versions. It is also more shelf-stable.

Novavax is shipping its updated vaccine in pre-filled syringes and said it will be available in thousands of locations, including retail and independent pharmacies and grocery stores, as soon as the Center for Biology’s Evaluation and Research release of vaccine batches. It is authorized for use in individuals 12 years and older.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are already available at pharmacies.

In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone over 6 months old receive both an updated COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine.

Novavax has a combination of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccine in late-stage clinical trials, which could receive regulatory approval as early as 2026. In May, it struck a $1.2 billion licensing agreement with French drugmaker Sanofi to co-commercialize the combination vaccine.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.