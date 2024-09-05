Live Radio
Commanders rank as 13th-most valuable NFL team. There’s no touching No. 1

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 5, 2024, 9:53 AM

FILE - Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

The Washington Commanders rank as the 13th-most valuable NFL team, according to a new ranking of all 32 teams by CNBC.

The rankings are based on revenue, profit and percent of debt as value. By those measures, it values the Commanders at $6.25 billion, with $602 million in annual revenue, $137 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and debt as a percentage value of 17%.

This is CNBC’s first ranking of NFL teams. In 2023, Forbes annual rankings had the Commanders No. 8, with a value of $6.06 billion.

Like the Forbes list, which consistently ranks the Dallas Cowboys No. 1, the Cowboys top the CNBC list with a team value of $11 billion. The Los Angeles Rams rank No. 2, followed by the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Baltimore Ravens rank No. 21, with a team value of $6.03 billion. The Cincinnati Bengals are the least valuable, at $5.25 billion.

CNBC’s full inaugural list of NFL team value rankings is online.

