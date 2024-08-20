Virginia’s unemployment rate remains lower than Maryland’s

Employment rates were higher in 13 states in July, but jobless rates remained unchanged in Maryland and Virginia, though both are higher than they were a year ago.

Employment rates were higher in 13 states in July, but jobless rates remained unchanged in Maryland and Virginia — though both are higher than they were a year ago.

Maryland’s July unemployment rate matched June, at 2.8%. A year ago, Maryland’s unemployment rate was just 1.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Virginia’s July unemployment rate also matched June, at 2.7%, and slightly higher than 2.6% in July of 2023.

State unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted.

Maryland ended July with almost 32,000 more payroll jobs than a year earlier. Virginia’s job base grew by about 24,000 year over year.

South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate in July, at 2.0%, followed by Vermont, at 2.1%, and North Dakota, at 2.2%.

When compared to states, the District had the highest July unemployment rate, at 5.5%, followed by Nevada, at 5.4%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state unemployment rates and changes in labor force numbers by state online.

