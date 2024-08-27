Talkin’ Tacos brings late-night (and early-morning) tacos to Dupont Circle

Talkin’ Tacos, a growing chain of restaurants that started as a food truck in South Florida during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, opens its first D.C. restaurant in Dupont Circle Aug. 30.

Talkin’ Tacos, a growing chain of restaurants that started as a food truck in South Florida during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, opens its first D.C. restaurant in Dupont Circle on Friday.

The taco business, started by two childhood friends, already has 15 restaurants across Florida, Atlanta, New York and North Carolina, with another 10 opening this year, including its first in Dallas.

Its signature ingredient is beef birria braised for 12 hours daily. The menu includes birria tacos, birria ramen, Southwest chicken tacos, birria pizza and street corn in a cup. There’s a dessert menu with churros, tres leches cake and Tajin and chamoy gummies.

It also sells Mexican cola and its own bottled hot sauces.

Most mains are priced at around $16. There is a $140 party platter with 30 mix-and-match tacos. Thrillist included Talkin’ Tacos on its “Absolute Best Tacos in Miami” list last year.

“There is a huge void for a unique Mexican restaurant that not only infuses a Miami vibe into the experience, but is also quick service without compromising quality,” said Mohammad Farraj, Talkin’ Tacos co-founder.

The Dupont Circle location has self-serve kiosks, without a cashier, which it says means faster service.

Farraj and Omar Al-Massalkhi opened the first brick-and-mortar Talkin’ Tacos in Miramar, Florida, in response to the long lines its truck drew throughout Miami.

The Dupont Circle location, at 1800 M Street NW, across the street from the former Daily Grill, which closed last year, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to start, but it will add late-night and early-morning hours soon, staying open until 4 a.m. On Friday, the first 100 customers will get a free birria taco. The grand opening will also include live music and entertainment.

Talkin’ Tacos is one block away from Surfside’s Dupont Circle taco stand, at 1800 N Street NW, which is open 24 hours a day.

