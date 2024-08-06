Live Radio
One of DC’s oldest veterinary hospitals to open 2nd location

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 6, 2024, 8:33 AM

Friendship Hospital for Animals, whose original location opened in 1936, is opening a second location in Friendship Heights in D.C.

CLICK TO ENLARGE: A rendering of Friendship Hospital for Animals’ new location. The 30,000-square-foot location is much larger and will open in November. (Courtesy Friendship Hospital for Animals)

The new location, expected to open this fall at 5025 Wisconsin Ave. NW, is just a half-mile from its main location at 4105 Brandywine St. NW. The main location will continue to provide primary care, rehab and other pet care services.

The new, 30,000-square-foot location is much larger and will open in November. The facility, open 24 hours a day, will provide emergency services, dermatology, cardiology and expanded specialty care services, including radiation oncology, nephrology and urology.

For surgeries, there’s also an operating room equipped with advanced technology for minimally invasive procedures.

Friendship Hospital for Animals is a member of EVG Specialty Network, which has partnerships with other veterinary clinics in Florida, New York, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Friendship Hospital for Animals is one of the largest in the mid-Atlantic, with more than 80 veterinarians. In 2020, it merged with Encore Vet Group. EVG Specialty Network is headed by CEO Kieran Mara, who has been with Friendship Hospital for Animals for 25 years.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

