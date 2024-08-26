Survey: 1 in 5 recently-employed college grads wants to be micromanaged

One in five recently-employed college grads wants to be micromanaged, according to a recent survey of college graduates working in their first office setting.

Surveys show many Gen Z employees want to learn from their more experienced co-workers, and feel insecure about their lack of real world skills.

A recent Resume Builder survey of hiring managers found 74% said Gen Z is the most challenging generation to work with, citing things like lack of motivation and productivity, being easily distracted, poor communication skills, being easily offended and a sense of entitlement.

But Intelligent.com, which surveyed 600 college graduates currently working in an office setting for the first time, found that 19% want to be micromanaged and 40% said they check in with their managers at least four times a day.

“They have probably been supported a lot by their parents and their teachers around them. But now going into a new environment, they have to learn how to do things on their own. Most of it comes from anxiety and the feeling of needing to be supported,” said Huy Nguyen, chief education and career development adviser at Intelligent.

While Gen Z’s need for guidance is understandable, their approaches to getting it may not align with the work styles of their superiors. Among those surveyed, 40% said they expect their managers to be available 24/7 — at least by text or email.

“They may be working on different schedules. That is prevalent in them messaging their managers off-work hours, or during a schedule that suits their needs. So, that translates into a big sense of entitlement,” Nguyen said.

While Gen Z continues in several ways to be maligned in the workplace, Nguyen suggested compassion instead of complaining. He said managers should understand they have an important role as coach.

“You are trying to teach somebody work ethic, not just teaching them about their specific tasks, but also teaching them soft skills, teaching them leadership, teaching them accountability and self-reliance,” he said.