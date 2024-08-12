New Woodley Park flea market aims for quirky vendors

A sidewalk flea market debuted in Northwest D.C.'s Woodley Park neighborhood Sunday, and its organizers hope it becomes more than just your run-of-the-mill marketplace.

Woodley Park flea market vendors pay a $50 fee. (Courtesy David Ross/DCBB Productions) Woodley Park flea market vendors pay a $50 fee. (Courtesy David Ross/DCBB Productions) A sidewalk flea market debuted in Northwest D.C.’s Woodley Park neighborhood Sunday, and its organizers hope it becomes more than just your run-of-the-mill marketplace.

The flea market will be every Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the sidewalk at the corner of Connecticut Avenue and Calvert Street, Northwest.

The market is produced by Woodley Park Main Street and DCBB Productions owner David Ross, who owns arts and cultural venue Eckington Hall in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood.

There were five vendors set up for the first flea market Sunday, Aug. 11.

“We’re starting off small, but my goal is 30 vendors,” Ross said. “I’m hoping to attract quirky vendors that give this one a totally different identity than some other markets. Given the neighborhood’s age and diversity, I think that’s achievable.”

Ross couldn’t exactly define “quirky,” when describing his vision for the flea market, but did say in general that would include collectibles and antiques.

“You never know what someone has been collecting,” he said.

Among inaugural vendors were vintage clothing, vinyl records, jewelry and woodworking art. One vendor was Free Hugs, a D.C. artist and long-standing Eastern Market vendor who makes LEGO art photography, or pictures, of LEGO figures in real world settings — that’s quirky.

Woodley Park flea market vendors pay a $50 fee. An application is available online.

Ross also produces a year-round weekend flea market at Union Station, called Rail Market. He has previously managed arts venue Dupont Underground, D.C.’s Funk Parade and a number of pop-ups. He has also worked with the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts, promoting D.C.-area artists.

He’s also hosting an evening flea market outside of Eckington Hall on Aug. 16, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.