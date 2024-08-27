Megabus ends one DC route, turns another over to a new operator

The popular intercity bus service, known for its cheap fares and free Wi-Fi, has dropped one of its D.C. routes after its owner filed for bankruptcy.

Megabus, the popular intercity bus service known for its cheap fares and free Wi-Fi, has dropped its route from D.C. to Atlanta, Charlotte, Durham and Richmond, and partnered with Peter Pan Bus Lines for its route from D.C. to Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York.

It has also exited service in Texas, and partnered with Fullington Trailways for its routes between New York, State College, Harrisburg, King of Prussia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Megabus said passengers who booked a trip for an affected route on or before Aug. 15 will be contacted by email with instructions on how to reschedule.

Megabus’ owner, Coach USA, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, and entered an asset purchase agreement with investment firm The Renco Group Inc. It included the sale of several of Coach’s bus routes. The existing Megabus intellectual property and retail operations are also part of the transaction.

Megabus remains in business. Its other routes in the U.S. and Canada are operating as normal.

Coach was saddled with debt it struggled to pay after the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced ridership demand.

Coach’s bus routes across the U.S. and Canada include almost 2,300 vehicles. The company employs 2,700 people and said the bankruptcy proceedings would preserve most of those jobs.

Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers across more than 500 destinations, the bus company said.

