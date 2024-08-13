Maryland Lottery had 33 tickets that won $1M or more in FY 2024

Maryland’s casinos, lottery sales and legalized sports betting drew a total of $9.43 billion in ticket sales and gaming revenue in fiscal year 2024, with the state of Maryland collecting $1.59 billion, just shy of the record transfer in fiscal 2023.

Maryland’s fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30.

Sports betting accounted for the largest share of both wagering and contributions to the state. Sports betting between the state’s 13 retail operations and through a dozen mobile betting apps totaled nearly $5.2 billion in fiscal 2024, with more than $4.6 billion of that paid out in winnings.

Lottery sales in Maryland totaled $2.73 billion. Scratch-off ticket sales totaled $1.1 billion, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the third consecutive fiscal year.

Lottery players won a total of $1.7 billion in prizes in fiscal 2024, including 1,808 prizes of $10,000 or more; 586 tickets that paid a prize of $50,000 or more; and 33 prizes of at least $1 million.

Commissions to retailers totaled $220.2 million, with the average retail commission being $51,000. Maryland Lottery has more than 4,300 retailers in its network across the state.

Maryland’s half-dozen casinos generated $1.96 billion in gaming revenue in fiscal 2024, the third-best year — though down 4.7% from fiscal 2023.

The majority of the nearly $1.6 billion collected by the state in fiscal 2024 was earmarked for the state’s Blueprint For Maryland’s Future education fund. The state’s remaining share of gaming revenue is split between other programs, including Maryland’s horse racing industry, the state’s fund for small, minority- and women-owned businesses, and its responsible gaming programs.

The full breakdown of gaming revenue and contributions to the state from casinos, lottery, sports betting and fantasy competitions is available online.