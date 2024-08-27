Brompton’s Georgetown store will let you borrow a bike for a day

The Brompton Borrow program at the Georgetown store launches Aug. 30. (Courtesy Brompton Bicycles)

London-based foldable bike maker Brompton, which opened a Brompton Junction store in Georgetown in April, has launched Brompton Borrow — a program that lets people reserve up to two Brompton pedal bikes for a full day, free of charge.

There aren’t many restrictions, but the bikes have to be reserved at least two business days in advance by emailing bromptonwashington@bromptonjunction.com. The reservation is confirmed within one business day with pick-up instructions. Bikes must be returned by store closing on the same day. Helmets are required.

The bike borrowing program will run indefinitely at the Georgetown store.

When asked why it is letting people borrow a bike for free, the company’s head of North American marketing said it is part of a goal to get more people biking.

“Our goal is to offer D.C.-ers a chance to try biking in the city and dispel any misconceptions that it’s too intimidating and confusing,” Dawn Fichot said.

What amounts to a free, daylong test drive might sell a few bikes as well.

Brompton’s Georgetown store, at 1214 Wisconsin Ave. NW, is both a showroom and a retail store, and is open seven days a week. The company sells both foldable bikes and electric bikes. As part of its grand opening in April, it debuted a pink Cherry Blossom-themed bike. Its bikes are also sold online and through third party retailers and bike stores.

The Georgetown store schedules regular meetups for group bike rides. Brompton’s only other U.S. store is in New York City, which also offers a Brompton Borrow program.

Its foldable bikes are not inexpensive. Retail prices start at around $1,500 but can exceed $5,000 for top models. Brompton calls itself “the original folding bike,” first created with its tri-fold design in 1975.

Editor’s note: The program applies to pedal bikes only and does not include e-bikes. This article has been updated to reflect that.