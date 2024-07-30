Two DC suburbs ranked as best places to live for families

Silver Spring, Maryland, is the best place to live for families, according to a new list from Fortune. Chantilly, Virginia, ranks No. 3 on this year’s list.

Silver Spring, Maryland, is the best place to live for families, according to a new list from Fortune. Chantilly, Virginia, ranks No. 3 on this year’s list.

It is the second year in a row Silver Spring has topped the global business magazine’s third-annual list of Best Places to Live for Families. Iowa City, Iowa, is the only city that has made Fortune’s top 50 list all three years, coming in at No. 24 this year.

This year’s list paid close attention to the needs of multigenerational families. It looked for cities where those families are likely to have access to great schools, highly recommended hospitals, affordable housing, resources for older adults and a strong sense of community.

“As a growing number of people find themselves in the sandwich generation — squeezed between caring for kids and aging parents — they are increasingly looking for communities that support the needs of caregivers and multigenerational families,” said Jennifer Fields, Fortune Well editor.

“In our research, the cities that rose to the top were those that had a range of resources and amenities that appeal to their oldest and youngest residents,” she said.

Fortune Well is Fortune’s health and wellness hub. It worked with several data partners, including CVS Health, Caring.com, Healthgrades, Ineedana.com, Shareware, and WitLytic to rank cities on nearly 200 data categories.

Here are Fortune’s 10 Best Places to Live for Families:

Silver Spring, Maryland Township of Upper Merion, Pennsylvania Chantilly, Virginia Ann Arbor, Michigan Mason, Ohio Franklin, Tennessee Lafayette, Colorado Overland Park, Kansas Morristown, New Jersey Portsmouth, New Hampshire

See Fortune’s website for the full rankings and methodology.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.