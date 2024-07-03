NoMa affordable housing apartments will have amenities that include personal finance classes

A developer has secured construction financing and broken ground on what will be a 100%-affordable apartment high-rise in D.C.'s NoMa neighborhood, and its amenities will include workshops for residents on topics such as personal finance, entrepreneurship and economics.

Developer the NRP Group has secured construction financing and broken ground on what will be a 100%-affordable apartment high-rise in D.C.'s NoMa neighborhood.

Its amenities will include workshops for residents on topics, such as personal finance, entrepreneurship and economics.

The building, when complete, will lease to D.C. residents earning between 30% and 50% of the area’s median income.

The Emblem will be a 115-unit apartment building, designed in the flatiron style of architecture. NRP and partner Marshall Heights Community Development Organization hope the building attracts service and hospitality professionals who can’t otherwise afford D.C.’s housing costs, and endure long commutes from home to work.

Emblem is at 301 Florida Ave. NE, on a triangular lot within walking distance of Metro. The site is immediately adjacent to the Union Market District.

“Emblem represents Washington D.C.’s efforts to address the long-standing need for affordable housing and ensure its equitable distribution across all Wards,” said Babatunde Oloyede, president and CEO of Marshall Heights Community Development Organization.

“This new community will both enhance the neighborhood’s dynamic atmosphere and provide much-needed affordable housing,” he said.

On-site amenities will include a toddler playroom, and multi-purpose community center that will host events and workshops.

The building is expected to be completed in 2026.

Emblem’s financing partners include the D.C. Housing Finance Agency, Department of Housing and Community Development, D.C. Housing Authority, D.C. Green Bank, and Bank of America.

