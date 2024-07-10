Kroger to sell 6 DC-area Harris Teeter stores in Albertsons merger

Kroger has proposed a sale of six Harris Teeter locations in the D.C. area as part of its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons.

Kroger and Albertsons have released a final list of the hundreds of grocery stores they plan to divest as part of their $24.6 billion merger, despite the legal challenges and union opposition they face.

The stores proposed for sale include six Harris Teeter locations in the D.C. area — in Germantown and Olney in Maryland; Alexandria, Arlington and Purcellville in Virginia; and in D.C.’s Navy Yard. Kroger owns Harris Teeter and Albertsons owns Safeway, but no Safeway stores in the D.C. region were on the divestiture list, which includes almost 580 stores in 19 states.

Should the merger be approved, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the parent company of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store chain, has agreed to acquire the divested stores.

All three stores have said no stores would be closed as a result of the merger, no jobs would be cut and all collective bargaining agreements would be honored.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which opposes the merger, issued a statement.

“Today’s announcement changes nothing. The merger is not a done deal, far from it,” the statement said. “We remain focused on stopping the proposed megamerger for the same reasons we have stated since it was announced 20 months ago.”

UFCW locals contend the merger would harm workers, shoppers, suppliers and communities.

Combined, Kroger and Albertsons operate more than 5,000 stores, under their namesakes and others including Ralphs, Acme and Jewel-Osco. Albertsons also owns Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

In addition to Piggly Wiggly, C&S Wholesale operates the Grand Union supermarket chain, wholesale operations and owns private-label store brands.

A Federal Trade Commission complaint aimed at blocking the deal alleges it would harm consumers by eliminating competition of prices and quality, and give the companies increased leverage of employee wages and benefits. The merger has also been challenged by courts in Oregon and Colorado.

Here is a list of proposed Harris Teeter divestitures in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.:

Maryland:

14101 Darnestown Road, Germantown

18169 Town Center Drive, Olney

10125 Ward Road, Dunkirk

28528 Marlboro Avenue, Easton

Virginia:

735 N Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria

2425 N Harrison Street, Arlington

105 Purcellville Gateway Drive, Purcellville

D.C.:

401 M Street SE

