Arlington, Calvert counties top a ‘best digital counties’ list

Arlington County, Virginia, is ranked No. 1 for its size in the Center for Digital Government’s annual rankings of counties for use of technology to engage with their citizens, and Calvert County, Maryland, topped the list among counties for its size.

It is the third year in a row Arlington County has topped the list among counties with a population of 150,000 to 249,999, and the seventh time in the report’s 22 years it has held the top spot. Stafford County ranks No. 3 on the list of counties with a population of 150,000 to 249,999.

Each year, The Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties (NaCo) rank county governments on a number of best technology practices, including streamlined delivery of government services, using data analytics for performance and outcome decisions, cybersecurity, and use of innovative and emerging technologies.

Arlington County was cited for its implementation of a unified payment system across all county departments and its innovative use of AI and machine learning in public safety calls. It was also recognized for its cybersecurity training for county employees.

Calvert County, among those with a population of up to 150,000, was cited for its Open AI-power chatbots with user-friendly names like “John the Legal Eagle,” “Workday Wizard,” and the Calvert County Retirement Chatbot. Calvert County has also established an AI committee to oversee the ethical use of AI technologies.

Among counties with a population of 1 million or more, Fairfax County, Virginia, ranked No. 2. Prince William County, Virginia, ranked No. 3 among counties with a population of 250,000 to 499,000.

“The Digital Counties Survey illustrates how counties are on the cutting-edge, pursuing innovative approaches to serve our residents,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “Counties are thoughtfully adopting technologies like artificial intelligence and data platforms to enhance civic engagement, increase efficiency, and strengthen our communities today and for the future.”

The Center for Digital Government also included surveys of county chief information officers to find their top priorities. For the 11th year in a row, cybersecurity topped the list, followed by artificial intelligence programs, application modernization, IT personnel recruiting and consumer engagement.

The full rankings and survey results from the 2024 Center for Digital Government is online.

