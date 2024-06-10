If you’re burned out at work, speak up

More than a third of workers rated their burnout level at a 7 or higher, according to a recent survey by staffing firm Robert Half.

Summer vacation season will provide some much needed R&R for workers who take it, and many need the break.

Staffing firm Robert Half recently surveyed professionals, asking them to rate their workplace burnout level on a scale of 1 to 10. More than a third of those responding reported a 7 or higher.

Many fingers were pointed at the company or their manager.

Top responses for factors contributing to workplace burnout were heavy workloads, lack of communication and managerial support, and poor organization culture.

Those stress factors likely won’t go away unless the employee speaks up, Robert Half said.

“Your mental health is a critical aspect of your well-being,” said Joe Gonzales, regional director at Robert Half in Maryland. “It is really important to recognize your own signs of burnout, and speak up when you’re feeling overwhelmed at work. Talk to your manager about how you are feeling. Ask for support, if you need more flexibility or even if your workload just feels unmanageable.”

Those with the highest levels of workplace burnout include marketing and creative professionals, legal professionals, Gen Z and Millennials.

One, perhaps unexpected, Robert Half survey finding: Working hybrid can be stressful.

“Forty-percent of hybrid workers ranked their burnout level at a 7 or above,” Gonzales said. “I think hybrid workers have a level of flexibility that others don’t, but I think we miss sometimes that juggling that schedule can also be very challenging.”

Robert Half has posted tips for improving employee workplace mental health online.

