DC region gains another Fortune 500 company

The D.C. region counts 20 companies on this year's Fortune 500 list, up from 19 last year, thanks to the relocation of water technology company Xylem Inc.

Xylem, whose water system products are used by utilities and industries in 150 companies, moved its headquarters to Cheverly, Maryland, in 2022. It ranks No. 486 on this year’s Fortune 500 list with 2023 revenue of $7.36 billion.

Technically, Amazon is the largest company with D.C. area headquarters. HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, is its official second corporate headquarters. It ranks No. 2 on the national Fortune 500 list and tops the local list with $574.8 billion in revenue last year.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac both lead the list of D.C. area companies on the Fortune 500 List. Fannie Mae moved up one spot this year to No. 27, with $141.24 billion in revenue last year. Freddie Mac rose nine spots to No. 52, with revenue of $108 million.

Boeing ranked No. 52 on this year’s list with $77.8 billion in revenue, up six spots from the 2023 list. Boeing added to the D.C. area’s Fortune 500 clout when it moved its corporate headquarters from Chicago to Arlington in 2022.

Another recent relocation to the D.C. area follows Boeing. RTX Corp, which changed its name from Raytheon Technologies in 2023, ranks No. 55 on this year’s Fortune 500 list, with $68.9 billion in revenue last year. Raytheon Technologies moved its headquarters from Waltham, Massachusetts, to Rosslyn in 2022.

Lockheed Martin rounds out the top 5 locally on this year’s Fortune 500 list, at No. 57, with $7.6 billion in revenue.

Here are the 20 companies with D.C. area corporate headquarters on this year’s Fortune 500 list, based on 2023 revenue.

No. 2 Amazon Inc.

No. 27 Fannie Mae

No. 36 Freddie Mac

No. 52 The Boeing Co.

No. 55 RTX Corp.

No 57 Lockheed Martin

No. 91 Capital One Financial

No. 104 General Dynamics

No. 109 Northrop Grumman

No. 153 Danaher Corp.

No. 173 Marriott International

No. 266 Leidos

No. 294 DXC Technology

No. 319 AES Corp.

No. 289 Hilton Worldwide

No. 406 NVR

No. 422 Booz Allen Hamilton

No. 429 Beacon Roofing Supply

No. 479 SAIC

No. 486 Xylem

Nationally, the top five companies on the 2024 Fortune 500 list are Walmart, Amazon, Apple, United Health and Berkshire Hathaway. The full 2024 Fortune 500 list is online.

