Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » DC biotech Vanda, fixing…

DC biotech Vanda, fixing stage fright and jet lag, gets unsolicited buyout offer

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 11, 2024, 7:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.-based Vanda Pharmaceuticals, with treatments in development for jet lag, sea sickness and stage fright, has received an unsolicited takeover offer from British drugmaker Cycle Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $446 million.

Cycle has a portfolio of U.S.-approved drugs for treatments of immunological and neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis.

“The Vanda board of directors will carefully review and evaluate the indication of interest to determine the course of action that the board believes is in the best interests of Vanda and its shareholders,” Vanda Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Last month, Vanda rejected an updated takeover offer from Future Pak, a Michigan-based contract manufacturing and packaging company in the pharmaceuticals business, saying it substantially undervalued the company.

Cambridge, UK-based Cycle said in disclosing its offer, it had substantial cash on hand and its financial advisors say financing will be in place for the Vanda acquisition.

This spring, the Food and Drug Administration approved Vanda’s Fanapt, used for the treatment of schizophrenia, for use in treating Bipolar 1 Disorder. Vanda’s other commercially-approved drug, Hetlioz, is used to treat sleeping disorders.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up