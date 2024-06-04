Arlington County offers food security grants to nonprofits, and others

The Arlington County Department of Human Resources has announced a second round of grants aimed at boosting food security for Arlington residents.

A total of $150,000 in grant funding is available to nonprofit, faith-based organizations and public schools and universities.

The maximum grant awarded will be $25,000 per organization.

Last year, Arlington County awarded an original $150,000 in grant funding for projects to provide healthy meals and snacks in schools, and to cover the cost of Meals on Wheels for some homebound seniors. Last year’s grant money was also used to increase SNAP outreach to eligible residents.

“The work funded in the first round of grants has been impactful, and we anticipate more of the same with this second rundown of funding,” said Arlington County DHS director Anita Friedman.

Arlington County published a Strategic Plan in 2022 that identified more than two dozen strategies in five categories to support the improvement of food security in Arlington.

Applications for the new rounds of grants are being accepted online until July 9. Funding awards will be announced in September. Grants will be awarded through a competitive review process.