Taser maker acquires Northern Virginia drone detection company

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Axon Enterprise Inc., which makes the Taser weapon and police body cameras, will acquire Sterling, Virginia-based Dedrone, maker of drone threat detection systems.

Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

Dedrone’s threat-detection tracking system uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect drone traffic and distinguish between drones that are not a threat and those that are, triggering alarms when a drone threat is detected.

Its technology is used by defense and military customers, as well as governments, utilities, airports, correctional facilities and event venues. Events customers have included the Preakness Stakes, NASCAR and Formula One.

Dedrone’s drone threat technology is in use at 49 airports, 59 stadiums. It is used by more than 300 critical infrastructure and 360 public safety customers.

“By combining Axon’s 30-year legacy of innovation with Dedrone’s cutting-edge airspace security solutions, we aim to revolutionize public safety once again,” said Axon founder and CEO Rick Smith.

Dedrone was founded in 2014.

Axon has stated that its “moonshot goal” is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public in the U.S. by 50% before 2033.

