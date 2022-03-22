RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Record $3 million payout at MGM National Harbor

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 9:40 AM

A poker player at MGM National Harbor is $3 million richer, before taxes, after winning the casino’s largest-ever jackpot.

Identified as John C., the payout — specifically $3,040,756.80 — was for a winning hand in Face Up Pai-Gow Poker. It was a progressive jackpot that has been building since the casino opened and first topped $3 million earlier this month.

His winning hand was a 7-card straight flush of hearts, the rare hand needed to win the top payout.

The $3 million winner at MGM National Harbor. (Courtesy MGM National Harbor)

MGM National Harbor has 204 table games, more than any of Maryland’s six casinos. It also has more than 2,100 slot machines.

MGM National Harbor has recovered fully from a total closure early in the pandemic, and limited capacity restrictions for many months after.

In February, MGM National Harbor has $65.8 million in gaming revenue, 29.5% more than February 2021.

