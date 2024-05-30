A huge mixed-use health care development is planned for Montgomery County’s White Oak region.

The Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate will break ground next year on a 280-acre mixed-use health care development next to the Food and Drug Administration headquarters.

Viva White Oak is approved for 12 million square feet of mixed-use development. It is near the Adventist Health Care White Oak Medical Center, off Cherry Hill Road.

“The MCB-Viva project will create a much-needed geographic economic development balance and inclusive economic prosperity for the eastern region of the county,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Our vision for East County is in sync with MCB.”

Its location in eastern Montgomery County also puts it close to the University of Maryland College Park in Prince George’s County, and BWI Marshall Airport.

Plans include 525,000 square feet of retail space, 3 million square feet of labs, office research and medical space, a hotel, senior living and about 4,500 apartments, condos or townhomes. The developer gave no timeline for completion of Phase One of the project.

