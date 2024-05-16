CAVA hummus now made in the Shenandoah Valley

D.C.-based fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain CAVA packages and sells a lot of its hummus spreads, sauces and other products at grocery stores. Now, it has a brand new manufacturing facility to make them.

D.C.-based fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain CAVA packages and sells a lot of its hummus spreads, sauces and other products at grocery stores. Now, it has a brand new manufacturing facility to make them.

CAVA has opened its new state-of-the-art food production and packaging facility in Verona, Virginia, in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. CAVA invested $35 million in the Virginia facility in addition to its existing production and packaging facility in Laurel, Maryland.

The Verona facility, located in the Mill Place Commerce Park near heavily traveled Interstate 81, can produce more than 100,000 pounds of product a day and has created about 50 jobs.

CAVA received a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and is eligible for a performance-based Virginia Investment Performance Grant. Virginia competed with North Carolina for the facility.

CAVA has more than 300 locations in 24 states, including more than 70 new locations that opened last year. It acquired the fast-casual restaurant chain Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018 and has more than 8,000 employees.

In April, CAVA raised $190 million in new investments to fund further expansion.

The company topped Yelp’s 2024 list of fastest-growing retail brands.