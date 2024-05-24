Booz Allen has best fiscal year since going public, and it's still hiring. McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton, the largest government IT contractor by revenue, ended its fiscal fourth quarter with what it called its best fiscal year since its initial public offering 14 years ago.

The technology contract also continues to bring more IT professionals onto its payrolls, with continued growth of its contracting backlog.

Booz Allen had $2.8 billion in fiscal fourth quarter revenue, up 13.9% from a year earlier, and net income of $128 million. For its full 2024 fiscal year, the company had $10.66 billion in revenue, up 15.2%. Full year net income was $605.7 million, more than double fiscal 2023 profits.

Booz Allen ended the fiscal year with 34,200 employees globally. It’s client staff head count was 2,200 higher than a year earlier. That’s an increase of 7.4%, with the company adding 400 new jobs in the final quarter of the fiscal year, alone.

Booz Allen is one of the largest employers in the D.C. region, with 14,000 consultants and other employees here. It is one of the five largest publicly-traded companies in the D.C. region.

For fiscal 2025, Booz Allen predicts revenue growth of between 8% and 11%.

Booz Allen Hamilton traces its roots to Edwin Booz who founded the company in 1914, as one of the first companies focusing on management consultant contracting.

