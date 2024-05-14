Arlington defense contractor BlueHalo expanding in Maryland, adding jobs

Arlington, Virginia-based defense contractor BlueHalo is opening a 57,000-square-foot research and manufacturing facility in Germantown, Maryland,

Arlington, Virginia-based defense contractor BlueHalo is opening a 57,000-square-foot research and manufacturing facility in Germantown, Maryland, and will add 200 new employees throughout the state, bringing its Maryland workforce to 600.

The company will receive $1.15 million in incentives as part of its Maryland expansion.

BlueHalo’s current Maryland location is in Annapolis Junction. It also has several Northern Virginia offices and locations across the country in 11 states.

Its defense contracting services and products are highly technical and include high-energy lasers, autonomous systems, space hardware, virtual trainers, Cyber and signals intelligence services and software, with a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Germantown location is at 20521 Seneca Meadows. BlueHalo expects the new location to be up and running by the end of the year.

As part of its Maryland expansion, the Maryland Department of Commerce is working to approve a $1 million conditional loan, and a $50,000 grant through the Partnership for Workforce Quality program. Montgomery County has committed to a $100,000 conditional grant through its Economic Development Fund.

BlueHalo merged with Annapolis Junction-based Eqlipse Technologies earlier this year. Both companies are Arlington Capital Partners portfolio companies. The combined company has 2,400 employees and nearly $1 billion in annual revenue.