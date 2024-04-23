Mr. Leesburg pageant raises awareness for domestic violence

Crooked Run Fermentation will host the second annual Mr. Leesburg Pageant June 1 at Leesburg's Market Station. (Courtesy Crooked Run Fermentation)

Crooked Run Fermentation will host the second annual Mr. Leesburg Pageant June 1 at Leesburg's Market Station. (Courtesy Crooked Run Fermentation)

Virginia-based beer company Crooked Run Fermentation will host the second annual Mr. Leesburg Pageant on June 1 at Leesburg’s Market Station.

The event raises money for LAWS: Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Services, and raised $6,500 last year.

The event is intended to be fun and is styled after the Miss America Pageant, with contestants competing in categories that include talent, interview, formal wear, and — yes, there is also a beach wear category.

The judges include what Crooked Run calls experts of pageants and Leesburg culture. Among them are Emily Kinsey, the current Miss Arlington, and Breana Turner, the current Miss Loudoun County.

In addition to the Mr. Leesburg crown, there will also be a Mr. Generosity winner, a title given to the contestant who raises the most money for charity. Winners will also get gifts donated by local businesses.

Last year’s Mr. Leesburg winner was Jared Nichols. Mr. Generosity was Mike Golino, and last year’s runner-up was Medhi Fadli.

Two Crooked Run bartenders came up with the Mr. Leesburg pageant idea. Last year, nine men competed.

The Mr. Leesburg pageant is free to the public, but there’s a $20 fee for contestants who enter. Donations are encouraged.

Crooked Run, which produces beers, wines, ciders and seltzers, opened its Leesburg location in 2013. Its main production facility is in Sterling, and it has a third location and tap room in Northeast D.C.’s Union Market neighborhood.