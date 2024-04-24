Graham Holdings moving headquarters to trophy high-rise building in Rosslyn

Arlington, Virginia-based Graham Holdings is moving its corporate headquarters to a 35-story trophy building in Rosslyn.

Arlington, Virginia-based Graham Holdings, the Graham family empire that sold The Washington Post to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos a decade ago, is moving its corporate headquarters to a 35-story trophy building in Rosslyn.

The new location will be at 1812 N. Moore Street, which is also home to Nestle USA’s headquarters. Graham Holdings’ headquarters is currently a few blocks away, at 1300 N. 17th Street.

The company has signed a 15-year, 24,000-square-foot lease for the building’s entire 21st floor.

Class A and top-tier rated trophy office buildings in the D.C. area have fared much better than the overall D.C. area office market, where vacancy rates are at or near record highs. Newer and amenity-rich buildings remain at a premium given the limited supply in the market, according to 1812 North Moore developer Monday Properties.

“As a result we are seeing extraordinary leasing momentum and are continuing to attract top-tier tenants,” said Tim Helmig, managing partner at Monday Properties.

In addition to Nestle USA, 1812 N. Moore’s tenants include several other national and regional headquarters, including Oracle, Evolent Health, Rockefeller Capital Management and Rocade Capital.

Graham Holdings owns a diverse group of businesses, including media, education, health care and automotive. Its media properties include Slate magazine and Foreign Policy, a well as seven TV stations. It also owns education company Kaplan.

