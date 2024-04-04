Fortune’s new ‘Best Companies to Work For’ includes four companies with DC-area headquarters

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide ranked No. 1 on the 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2024 list, beating out companies across the nation for a third time.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide ranked No. 1 on the “100 Best Companies to Work For in 2024” list released by Fortune and Great Places to Work, beating out companies across the nation.

This is the third time Hilton has topped Fortune’s list in its 30-year history.

The list is based on anonymous employee surveys and this year included 1.3 million survey responses. The survey asks about workplace culture, including leadership accessibility, feeling respected, quality of training, support for well-being and opportunities.

It also seeks responses related to pay and promotions and recognition.

Companies themselves also have the opportunity to answer six essay questions about their organization.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International ranks No. 8 on this year’s list. McLean, Virginia-based Capital One Financial ranks No. 15. Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union ranks No. 37.

While not a strictly locally based company, professional services company Accenture Federal Services consulting is based in Arlington. Accenture ranks No. 7 on the list.

To be eligible for the list, companies must have at least 1,000 employees and cannot be a government agency. The full “100 Best Companies to Work For” in 2024 list can be found on the Great Places to Work website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.