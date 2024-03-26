Why some companies are making it tough for do-it-yourself repairs

The Federal Trade Commission is putting manufacturers on notice. It's ramping up enforcement against some companies who prevent consumers from fixing their own products or going to independent shops.

The Federal Trade Commission is putting manufacturers on notice. It’s ramping up enforcement against some companies who prevent consumers from fixing their own products or going to independent shops.

But we’ve all had to do it at one point — a product breaks and we fix it ourselves.

Some manufacturers say if you do try and fix things yourself or take the product to an independent repair shop, it will void the warranty.

“They do this by only selling spare parts to authorized dealers, or they’re refusing to provide instruction manuals and diagnostic software at unauthorized shops,” said Kevin Brasler, executive editor with Washington Consumers’ Checkbook.

He said companies use other tactics to try and stop you from getting things repaired.

“Some are doing things like gluing in (micro) chips which makes them impossible to replace or they’re enclosing their computer cases with 50 screws that can only be loosened by a special tool. These restrictions are harming consumers,” Brasler said.

Brasler called it an unfair business practice which raises costs for consumers and stifles business for independent repair shops.

“They don’t want us to repair our stuff. They want us to go out and replace it and spend money, buying something new as opposed to fixing something that we’d rather just keep, if it works right,” Brasler said.

So why is this a big deal?

Products like electronics can be expensive and getting them fixed through its manufacturer can also often cost a pretty penny. Instead of facing high repair costs, people would rather replace the item altogether.

That’s why the FTC wants more independent repair shops to have the ability to conduct their business without restricting its consumers.

In a 2021 policy statement, the FTC said, “Restricting consumers and businesses from choosing how they repair products can substantially increase the total cost of repairs, generate harmful electronic waste … providing more choice in repairs can lead to lower costs, reduce e-waste by extending the useful life span of products, enable more timely repairs, and provide economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and local businesses.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.