The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Courtesy Sanrio/Hello Kitty) The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. (Courtesy Sanrio/Hello Kitty) The Hello Kitty brand, a multibillion-dollar enterprise, has been crisscrossing the country with its Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks as it marks its 20th anniversary this year, and one will make several stops in the D.C. region starting this weekend.

The stops include Tysons Corner Center in McLean on March 23, Pike & Rose in Bethesda on April 6, and The Avenue at White Marsh on April 13.

The trucks are part merchandise sales (Hello Kitty hoodies, T-shirts, mugs, lunch boxes and totes), and part sweet snacks (macarons, cookies and madeleines).

The Hello Kitty character was first introduced in 1974 by the Japanese company Sanrio, which still owns the brand and operates the trucks. The first Hello Kitty truck tour debuted in 2014.

The Hello Kitty empire includes an animated series, music, comics and video games.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be at The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center on March 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

