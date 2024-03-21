Sodexo cuts ribbon on new North Bethesda headquarters

Food services giant Sodexo will officially christen its new North American headquarters in North Bethesda, Maryland, on March 27.

Sodexo's new headquarters is at Federal Realty's newly built 16-story, 276,000-square-foot building at 915 Meeting Street in the Pike & Rose development.(Courtesy Federal Realty)

Sodexo’s North American headquarters has been in Gaithersburg since 1998.

The new headquarters is at Federal Realty’s newly built 16-story, 276,000-square-foot building at 915 Meeting St. in the Pike & Rose development. Sodexo signed a long-term lease for 52,000 square feet at the building in 2022.

Sodexo employees will begin moving into the new headquarters in April.

Sodexo is the North American division of Paris-based food services and facilities management company Sodexo SA.

Among officials scheduled to attend next week’s ribbon cutting are Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Montgomery County President Andrew Friedson.

Sodexo has 435,000 employees globally, including 5,000 in the D.C. region, providing catering, facilities management and employee benefits. Its Stop Hunger Foundation has awarded more than $20 million to D.C.-area nonprofits, including $780,000 last year.

The new Pike & Rose location is the second big corporate headquarters to move to the Meeting Street building. Choice Hotels relocated from its longtime Rockville office to its new headquarters in December, where it has roughly 400 employees.

Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose includes more than 700,000 square feet of mixed-use development with retail tenants and restaurants, 900 apartments and condos, and a 177-room Canopy by Hilton.

