Sky Zone brings trampoline parks to Arlington, Alexandria, Frederick

Los Angeles-based Sky Zone has signed franchise operators for two more indoor trampoline parks in Northern Virginia and another in Maryland.

The new locations are part of the 10-year-old company’s push to grow locations from 270 currently to 300 nationwide.

Sky Zone already has 15 trampoline parks in Maryland and Virginia, including seven in the D.C. region.

The new locations will be in Arlington and Alexandria in Virginia and in Frederick, Maryland. Exact locations and opening dates have not been determined. Sky Zone will work with the franchise operators to make those decisions.

Sky Zone is popular with kids under 12, and is often a destination for birthday parties and after school activities.

In addition to trampolines, its parks include dodgeball, zip lines, slides, climbing activities and toddler zones. Single day tickets range from $28 to $36. It also sells monthly memberships. The company says it has more than 500,000 members.

