Renting in Arlington is now more expensive than DC (Baltimore’s a bargain)

Apartment rental rates depend on the type of apartment and the location, but, on average, it costs more to rent in Arlington County, Virginia, than it does in the District.

Apartment rental website Zumper reports the average one-bedroom rent in Arlington in February was $2,330 a month, and the average two-bedroom rent was $2,980. One-bedroom rents in Arlington are up 2% from a year ago and have risen 1% for two-bedroom apartments.

Arlington ranks 7th-most expensive on Zumper’s list for average one-bedroom apartment rents. The District ranks No. 9 for one-bedroom rents, averaging $2,250 a month, tied with Los Angeles.

One-bedroom rents are lower than a year ago on average in D.C., down 2.2% from a year ago, and, at an average of $3,070 a month, average two-bedroom rents in D.C. are down 4.4%.

Arlington and the District were the only D.C.-area rental markets in Zumper’s top 10 list.

By comparison, Baltimore is almost 40% cheaper than Arlington. The average one-bedroom rent in Baltimore is $1,350 a month. That is also 3% lower than a year ago. Baltimore ranks No. 44 among Zumper’s 100 apartment rental markets.

Zumper’s rankings are based on an analysis of more than 1 million active apartment listings across the country each month.

Wichita, Kansas, is the most affordable rental market on the list, with an average one-bedroom rent of $650 a month.

New York City tops the list, with an average one-bedroom rent of $4,200 a month. Jersey City, San Francisco, Boston and Miami round out the top five for average apartment rents.

Zumper’s full list of all 100 rental markets for one- and two-bedroom rentals, and month-over-month and annual changes, along with its forecast for rental trends regionally and nationally, is posted online.

