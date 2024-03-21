Near-record home sale in Cleveland Park (and why it’s called Cleveland Park)

A newly-built six-bedroom home in Northwest D.C.’s Cleveland Park neighborhood has sold for $7.35 million, the second-highest sale ever in Cleveland Park.

The four-story house has six bathrooms and two half baths, an elevator to all levels, a custom swimming pool and a two-car garage with separate in-law suite. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals The $7.35 million home has a custom swimming pool. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals The house has a roof deck with views of Cleveland Park and the National Cathedral. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals The home, at 3126 38th Street Northwest, was built by Coba Properties. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals The four-story house has six bathrooms and two half baths, an elevator to all levels, a custom swimming pool and a two-car garage with separate in-law suite. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals The house has a roof deck with views of Cleveland Park and the National Cathedral. (Courtesy Townsend Visuals) Courtesy Townsend Visuals ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

The home, at 3126 38th Street NW, was built by Coba Properties, along with MS Vicas Interiors and Bennett Frank McCarthy Architects. The four-story, 7,200-square-foot house has six bathrooms and two half baths, an elevator to all levels, a custom swimming pool and a two-car garage with separate in-law suite.

A screened porch overlooks the rear garden, and a “classic Cleveland Park” front porch. There is also a roof deck with views of Cleveland Park and the National Cathedral.

It was listed by Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

The sale is topped only by the sale of 3542 Newark Street NW in 2009, which sold for $7.65 million. HRL Partners also represented the seller in that sale.

That home was the site of the original Grover Cleveland summer house, from which Cleveland Park gets its name.

There have been seven sales in the Cleveland Park neighborhood for $6 million or more, and four of the top five sales have been since 2021.

